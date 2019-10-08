Ronald Koeman: Sergino Dest Has Netherlands 'Future' Amid USMNT Switch Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman believes Ajax starlet Sergino Dest has a future with the Oranje, amid rumours he could switch his international allegiance away from the U.S. men's national team.

Koeman told NOS (h/t Goal's Ryan Tolmich) he won't make any promises to the teenager but sees him as a potential part of his side: "Nico-Jan Hoogma (technical director of the KNVB) and I have spoken with him. We have sketched the picture about his future with the Oranje. I don't promise anyone, but I told him that I see a future for him at the Dutch national team."

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter previously said talks with Dest were "positive," but he did not join up with the Stars and Stripes for the upcoming matches against Cuba and Canada.

Per Yahoo Sports' Leander Schaerlaeckens, Dest turned down call-ups from both sides, stating he needs more time to make a decision:

The 18-year-old has already played twice for the USMNT, starting against Mexico and Uruguay. Those two contests were friendlies, however, making him eligible for a one-time switch to the Netherlands if he desires.

Dest was born in the Netherlands to a Surinamese-American father and a Dutch mother, and he has been part of the USMNT's setup since making his debut for the under-17 side. His sensational start to the 2019-20 campaign has put him on the map for the Oranje.

The right-back only made his senior Ajax debut in July but has come on strongly since, making seven Eredivisie starts and two in the UEFA Champions League.

His USMNT debut came in the 3-0 defeat to Mexico in September. The team's showings against El Tri and Uruguay may not have helped their bid to keep him around:

Like the USMNT, Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but their future is bright. Established talents like Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong form a strong foundation, while rising stars like Donyell Malen and Calvin Stengs have the potential to match that duo soon.

The USMNT's main selling points are a lack of top-end competition for playing time and the fact they have invested a lot of time into him. They also have a solid collection of talents in Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent, but they can't match the sheer depth of the Netherlands.