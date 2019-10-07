Watch Zion Williamson Unleash 1st Dunk Less Than 2 Minutes into Pelicans Debut

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 7: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on before a pre-season game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 7, 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Has the NBA added Zion Williamson to the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest yet?  

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie provided a preview of what's to come when the team held an intrasquad scrimmage earlier this month. He waited less than two minutes into Monday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks before throwing down a thunderous right-handed dunk.

Even Williamson's off-hand jams are better than what most guys in the league can do.

The Pelicans are bound to be a favorite for fans on NBA League Pass this season.

