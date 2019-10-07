Watch Zion Williamson Unleash 1st Dunk Less Than 2 Minutes into Pelicans Debut

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Has the NBA added Zion Williamson to the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest yet?

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie provided a preview of what's to come when the team held an intrasquad scrimmage earlier this month. He waited less than two minutes into Monday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks before throwing down a thunderous right-handed dunk.

Even Williamson's off-hand jams are better than what most guys in the league can do.

The Pelicans are bound to be a favorite for fans on NBA League Pass this season.