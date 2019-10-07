Warriors News: Scottie Pippen's Nephew Kavion Signs Contract with GSW

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have added depth in the post with the signing of center Kavion Pippen, the team announced Monday.

Pippen, the nephew of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, went undrafted last June after averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in two seasons at Southern Illinois.

