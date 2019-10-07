Warriors News: Scottie Pippen's Nephew Kavion Signs Contract with GSW

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2019

Southern Illinois' Kavion Pippen (33) shoots over Northern Iowa's Luke McDonnell (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have added depth in the post with the signing of center Kavion Pippen, the team announced Monday. 

Pippen, the nephew of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, went undrafted last June after averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in two seasons at Southern Illinois.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

