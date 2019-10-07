Zion Williamson Aces Preseason Debut as Pelicans Beat Trae Young, Hawks

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Two of the most exciting young teams in the NBA kicked off their 2019-20 preseasons Monday, but it was the New Orleans Pelicans who came away with the 133-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Though Zion Williamson stole the show in his first preseason game, the Pelicans star is just one of four 2019 top-10 picks between the two teams. Add recent top choices such as Trae Young and Lonzo Ball, and this exhibition was a perfect one for both basketball junkies and casual fans.

Out of all the big names, though, it was veteran Jrue Holiday who shined the most Monday at State Farm Arena to lead New Orleans to a 1-0 preseason record.

Notable Performances

Zion Williamson, F, Pelicans: 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals

Jrue Holiday, G, Pelicans: 21 points, three assists

Lonzo Ball, G, Pelicans: Nine points, seven assists, 3-of-8 from three-point range

Brandon Ingram, F, Pelicans: 19 points, six rebounds

Trae Young, G, Hawks: Nine points, 11 assists

John Collins, F, Hawks: 13 points, five rebounds

De'Andre Hunter, F, Hawks: 10 points, two rebounds

DeAndre' Bembry, G, Hawks: 16 points, two steals, two blocks

Zion Doesn't Disappoint in NBA Debut

If you were wondering why Williamson has received so much hype, his first game provided some indication.

The 2019 first overall pick threw down some huge dunks right off the bat, showcasing the same type of big-play ability we saw at Duke and in high school:

Even in a preseason game, the excitement was palpable:

Adding in his strong finishes in the paint that weren't dunks, Williamson showed quite a bit in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, fellow newcomer Ball also turned plenty of heads with his effort as a passer and a shooter. He made three triples and looked good while doing so:

After he made just 31.5 percent of outside shots in his first two years, the improved form could be a game-changer for the talented player.

Trae Young Showcases Elite Point Guard Skills for Hawks

It was shooting that put Young on the map as a prospect, but his handles and passing were the guard's best attributes as a rookie last season.

That was on display once again as he finished with 11 assists thanks to his quality court vision:

Of course, he truly turned heads Monday when he went through the legs of JJ Redick:

His eight turnovers would be a problem in a regular-season game, but we can enjoy his fun plays for now.

With some quality shooters around him between Kevin Huerter and rookies Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter, Young could be among the league leaders in assists per game.

What's Next?

Both teams have one day off before getting back in action Wednesday. The Hawks will remain home for a matchup against the Orlando Magic, while the Pelicans will stay on the road to take on the Chicago Bulls.