College Football Rankings 2019: Week 7 Poll, Schedule and Standings, Predictions

John Raoux/Associated Press

There's potential for some big shakeups to the AP Top 25 poll after this upcoming weekend.

While the top of the rankings have been fairly consistent in recent weeks, that could change on Saturday, with five Top 10 teams playing a ranked opponent. That includes a huge SEC matchup between No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida, which will ensure that at least one of the top seven teams in the country will suffer its first loss of the season.

For now, Alabama and Clemson continue to be the top two teams, which seems unlikely to change without a surprising result for one of those two schools.

Heading into Week 7, here's a look at the updated AP Top 25 poll, this week's schedule for ranked teams, including predictions, and three matchups to watch this Saturday.

Week 7 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (5-0)

2. Clemson (5-0)

T-3. Georgia (5-0)

T-3. Ohio State (6-0)

5. LSU (5-0)

6. Oklahoma (5-0)

7. Florida (6-0)

8. Wisconsin (5-0)

9. Notre Dame (4-1)

10. Penn State (5-0)

11. Texas (4-1)

12. Auburn (5-1)

13. Oregon (4-1)

14. Boise State (5-0)

15. Utah (4-1)

16. Michigan (4-1)

17. Iowa (4-1)

18. Arizona State (4-1)

19. Wake Forest (5-0)

20. Virginia (4-1)

21. SMU (6-0)

22. Baylor (5-0)

23. Memphis (5-0)

24. Texas A&M (3-2)

25. Cincinnati (4-1)

Week 7 Schedule and Predictions

All Times ET.

Predicted winners in bold.

Friday, Oct. 11

No. 20 Virginia at Miami (8 p.m., ESPN)

Colorado at No. 13 Oregon (10 p.m., Fox Sports 1)

Saturday, Oct. 12

South Carolina at No. 3 Georgia (noon, ESPN)

No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 11 Texas (noon, Fox)

No. 16 Michigan at Illinois (noon, ABC)

No. 23 Memphis at Temple (noon, ESPN2)

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Florida State at No. 2 Clemson (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin (3:30 p.m.)

Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State (3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor (4 p.m.)

USC at No. 9 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC)

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ACC Network)

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU (8 p.m., ESPN)

No. 15 Utah at Oregon State (8 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State (10:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Top Matchups to Watch

No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 11 Texas

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Sooners offense has helped them cruise to a 5-0 start. They've scored at least 45 points in all of their games. But they've yet to play a ranked opponent, so this road matchup against the Longhorns will be their first real test of the season.

Texas may have a loss, but it came against a quality opponent in LSU, which was ranked No. 6 at the time, on Sept. 7. Other than that, Texas hasn't lost, although its last two games have been close—a 36-30 win against Oklahoma State on Sept. 21 and a 42-31 victory at West Virginia this past Saturday.

Jalen Hurts is among the top Heisman Trophy contenders at this point after an impressive start in his first season at Oklahoma. He has passed for 1,523 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 499 yards and seven scores.

Will Texas limit Hurts' production? Or can the Longhorns, who have scored at least 36 points in all their games, outscore the Sooners? This has the potential to be one of the best Big 12 games this season.

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

At 3-2, Texas A&M will certainly fall out of the AP Top 25 poll with another loss. But the Aggies have a difficult matchup to prevent that from happening.

Alabama has rolled through its competition so far, outscoring its five opponents 259-74. The Crimson Tide are also coming off their bye, so they'll be fresh for their first matchup against a ranked team this season.

Texas A&M may already have two losses, but both came against top teams. It lost to No. 2 Clemson 24-10 on Sept. 7 and fell to No. 12 Auburn 28-20 on Sept. 21. The Aggies are looking for their first win over Alabama since 2012, which was their first season in the SEC.

But Texas A&M may not be able to stop Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has passed for 1,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and no interceptions to remain one of the front-runners to win the Heisman.

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

This will likely be the best game of the weekend, as the Tigers and Gators, a pair of teams having impressive seasons, face off in Baton Rouge, La.

Some of the top teams in the country have yet to be tested this year, but that's not the case for these two schools. LSU beat No. 11 Texas 45-38 on Sept. 7, while Florida is coming off a 24-13 victory over No. 12 Auburn.

One advantage that the Tigers have over the Gators is at quarterback. Joe Burrow (1,864 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, three interceptions) has been impressive leading LSU's offense, while Florida's starting quarterback, Feleipe Franks, is out for the season with an ankle injury. Kyle Trask has played well filling in for Franks, but he's not at the same level as Burrow.

The Tigers and Gators have alternated wins the past four years, with Florida winning last season's matchup 27-19. Expect another close game with two of the best teams in the SEC, and the country, going head-to-head.