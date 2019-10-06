Giants' Wayne Gallman Out vs. Vikings with Concussion; Jon Hilliman to Replace

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Giants will be very thin in the backfield after Wayne Gallman was ruled out of Sunday's game due to a concussion, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Jon Hilliman and Elijhaa Penny are the remaining healthy running backs on the active roster.

New York was already short-handed at the position with Saquon Barkley dealing with a high ankle sprain, but he has a chance to return in Week 6, according to Ian Rapoport and Kimberly Jones of NFL.com.

Playing without Barkley is an obvious setback after the running back won the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award last year, but Gallman is also a valuable commodity on the field.

The 25-year-old had 118 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in last week's win over the Washington Redskins and played well as a rookie in 2017 with 476 rushing yards on 4.3 per carry.

The Giants now have to look further down the depth chart with Gallman also unavailable.

Penny is the more experienced of the remaining backs, but the team used Hilliman as the backup last week with 10 carries for 33 yards. The rookie undrafted free agent also got the early looks Sunday against the Vikings when Gallman initially went down.

Though Hilliman never had more than 700 rushing yards in a season in his four college years at Boston College and Rutgers, he now has a chance to lead an NFL backfield.