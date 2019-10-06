AP College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 7 Rankings Revealed

John Raoux/Associated Press

A relatively quiet schedule led to a stasis atop the latest Associated Press college football rankings.

Top-ranked Alabama and second-ranked Clemson were idle, while the remainder of the Top Five (No. 3 Georgia, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 LSU) pulled off easy victories.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

T-3. Georgia

T-3. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Florida

8. Wisconsin

9. Notre Dame

10. Penn State

11. Texas

12. Auburn

13. Oregon

14. Boise State

15. Utah

16. Michigan

17. Iowa

18. Arizona State

19. Wake Forest

20. Virginia

21. SMU

22. Baylor

23. Memphis

24. Texas A&M

25. Cincinnati

The biggest change is Florida moving up from No. 10 to No. 7 after earning a 24-13 victory over Auburn. The Gators sealed the game with an 88-yard run by Lamical Perine, who finished with 130 yards on 14 carries. Florida's defense picked off Bo Nix three times, which offset Kyle Trask's three fumbles. Trask threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

"It's a big win tonight. It won't mean a whole lot by tomorrow morning. We move on to LSU tomorrow morning," Florida coach Dan Mullen told reporters. "We're building. I know what the Gator Standard is, and I know what the expectations are here. Trust me, my expectations are higher than everybody in the Gator Nation.

"We want to play in these big games; we want to have Top 10 matchups in The Swamp. We want to win these big games. You have to learn and get that mindset that winning a big-time game like this means you have to show up tomorrow and get ready to win an even bigger one next week. That's what it's like in the SEC."

Ohio State also earned a 34-10 win over then-No. 25 Michigan State.

In the week's other Top 25 matchup, Michigan earned an ugly 10-3 win over Iowa. The Wolverines picked off Nate Stanley three times, overcoming their own offensive struggles to move up three spots to No. 16. Michigan has scored just 24 points in two games against ranked opponents this season.

"They had a great plan as far as their blitzes were concerned," Stanley told reporters. "They did a lot of things that were very hard on us pickup-wise, probably the hardest we've seen all year, and quite possibly the hardest we'll see all year."

Three ranked teams were upset by unranked opponents, highlighted by No. 15 Washington's 23-13 loss to Stanford. Cameron Scarlett rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown as the Cardinal controlled the clock for more than 39 minutes.

"They played more physical than we did and they did a better job," Washington coach Chris Petersen told reporters. "We have to get better in the passing game. We needed touchdowns. Field goals are not going to do against this team."

UCF dropped out of the Top 25 with a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati, while Oklahoma State also fell out of the rankings after taking a 45-35 defeat at Texas Tech.

No. 22 Baylor, No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Cincinnati moved into the Top 25.