Oregon's Cyrus Habibi-Likio Says 'Prayers Out' to Fan He Tackled on Video

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

Oregon running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio offered his sympathy to the fan he leveled after the man ran onto the field during Saturday's win over Cal.

"We were down and he was kind of taking a while—prayers out to him, I hope he's not hurt," Habibi-Likio told reporters. "I had no intention of hurting him, we just need to get the game going.

"This is the Pac-12 North, and this is a Pac-12 game, we gotta get going or the result would have been different."

The fan came onto the field late in the third quarter, lightly jogging as the game was delayed. As the fan passed by Oregon's waiting offense, Habibi-Likio chased the fan from behind, tackling him and holding him to the ground before security escorted the fan off the premises.

"If he has Instagram or Twitter, you can follow me and message me and we can go get ice cream," Habibi-Likio said.

Habibi-Likio rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown in Oregon's 17-7 win, as the Ducks overcame a slow start to score all their points in the second half. The sophomore got playing time after CJ Verdell went down with an ankle injury.