Zion Williamson Discusses Lonzo Ball Connection After 1st Pelicans Scrimmage

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball provided a glimpse of what's to come as the New Orleans Pelicans opened the preseason with an open scrimmage Saturday.

Williamson and Ball teamed up for a fast-break alley-oop that drew cheers from fans at Smoothie King Center.

"But it was great," the rookie forward said of the event, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. "I know the people have been wanting to see the Lonzo-Z connection, so we tried to give that to them. I think we were 1-for-2 on that."

Williamson was almost certainly a consideration when the Pelicans finalized the Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, which landed Ball in New Orleans. The former Duke star wasn't yet a member of the team, but his arrival was a formality after the Pelicans won the draft lottery.

Although he was limited to 99 games in his first two years with the Lakers, Ball flashed his playmaking ability in Los Angeles. He averaged 9.3 assists per 100 possessions, according to Basketball Reference.

We're only scratching the surface on what Ball and Williamson can do together.

New Orleans also has Jrue Holiday in the backcourt, and Holiday is no stranger to feeding a skilled big man inside after spending six seasons with Davis.

Williamson is more advanced offensively than his highlight reel would lead you to believe. While he delivered a number of thunderous dunks every game in his only season with the Blue Devils, he's capable of creating his own shot on occasion too.

The No. 1 overall pick is obviously facing a steep learning curve in the NBA, though, and that's where he'll benefit from having Ball and Holiday on the court.

Beyond setting their franchise star up for success, the Pelicans have built what should be an entertaining squad this season.