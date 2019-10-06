NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Predicting Top Movers in Week 7 Top 25 Standings

John Raoux/Associated Press

Florida forced its way closer to the top tier of college football programs with its win over Auburn on Saturday.

The Gators are expected to leap from No. 10 after earning their first Top 25 victory of the 2019 campaign. Dan Mullen's squad is one of four undefeated SEC teams that should be in the top eight of the AP Top 25 when it is released Sunday.

Michigan should also be on the move after downing Iowa in a low-scoring affair at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines' win, combined with a few losses by teams above them, should clear the way for a top-15 return.

AP Top 25 Prediction

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Wisconsin

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. Auburn

14. Boise State

15. Michigan

16. Utah

17. Iowa

18. Arizona State

19. Wake Forest

20. Virginia

21. SMU

22. Texas A&M

23. Washington

24. Baylor

25. Memphis

Biggest Movers in Week 7 Polls

Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press

Florida is deserving of at least a two-spot jump in the AP Top 25.

The Gators will move up one position because of Auburn's tumble, and it could jump spot another if voters compare their win to Notre Dame's blowout of Bowling Green.

Florida running back Lamical Perine demanded more respect from the voters, per Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

"This should be an eye-awakening for a lot of people," Perine said. "I hope we get higher than 10 this time."

In the past three contests, the Gators have held opponents to 16 points, with 13 of them coming from Auburn Saturday.

They never let freshman Bo Nix develop a rhythm in the pocket, picking him off three times and earning a pair of sacks.

Nix went 11-of-27 with 145 passing yards and a score. If the Gators can somehow limit Joe Burrow to similar numbers in Week 7, they could be poised for another surge.

Winning at Tiger Stadium could see the Gators make a case to be a top-five team since they would then have a pair of victories over top-10 opponents.

Florida and LSU are two of the three top-10 programs with victories over teams in that part of the rankings. The Tigers beat Texas and Georgia downed Notre Dame.

The Gators have a chance to vault both the Tigers and Bulldogs through head-to-head wins. If that is the case, they would likely earn a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

If that occurs, Florida could move into the College Football Playoff discussion. For now, it will end up right beneath the programs viewed as the top contenders.

Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Michigan's season is not buried yet.

The Wolverines' win over Iowa, combined with losses from Washington and UCF, should boost them back into the top 15.

Saturday's victory was not easy on the eyes, but Jim Harbaugh's team still looked better than it did in the loss to Wisconsin.

Michigan limited Iowa to a single rushing yard and forced four turnovers. The performance received praise from the head coach, per Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News.

"Obviously, that was a defensive masterpiece," Harbaugh said. "They were very well-prepared. Player-wise, it was obvious from Play 1 to the last play of the game everybody was hustling and playing with great effort."

The offense did not look as great, as it has 24 combined points versus a pair of ranked opponents. Michigan should be able to improve that part of its game in Week 7 versus 2-3 Illinois.

After that, Michigan faces four ranked teams in its final six games. The Wolverines host Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State and visit Penn State after it takes a trip to Iowa.

In the best-case scenario, the Wolverines head to the Big Ten Championship Game as a one-loss top-10 team.

But in order to reach that goal, the offense needs to perform at the level it did against Rutgers and Middle Tennessee.

In two ranked matchups, Shea Patterson has 366 passing yards, and the leading rusher has not eclipsed 50.

