Missouri QB Kelly Bryant Suffers Ugly Knee Injury vs. Troy on Late Hit

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Missouri Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant will not return to Saturday's game against the Troy Trojans after suffering a left leg injury just before halftime, according to Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

With just more than one minute remaining in the second quarter, Troy senior defensive tackle Travis Sailo delivered a late hit to the back of Bryant's left leg on a six-yard touchdown pass.

Bryant completed 12 of 19 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions, running for 20 yards and a score as well. He exited the game with the Tigers up 42-7.

After spending three-plus seasons at Clemson, Bryant is in his first season at Mizzou. He has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,246 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions in five games, totaling 123 yards and one touchdown with his legs as well.

The graduate transfer has led the Tigers to a soon-to-be 4-1 record.

The extent of Bryant's injury was not clear, but if it is serious, it would be a major blow to the Mizzou offense. Redshirt sophomore Taylor Powell replaced Bryant against Troy. He entered the game with 22 career pass attempts.

Mizzou's upcoming schedule features SEC tilts against visiting Ole Miss and at Vanderbilt and Kentucky before an open week. The Tigers will not face their first ranked opponent until Nov. 9, when they travel to Athens to take on No. 3 Georgia.