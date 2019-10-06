Charlotte Becomes 10-Time World Champ with Win vs. Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell

Credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair captured the SmackDown Women's Championship after defeating Bayley at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

Bayley attempted more underhanded tricks, getting her feet on the top rope for leverage as she had Flair rolled up in a pin.

That seemed to incense The Queen, who quickly hit her opponent with a big boot and forced her to tap out in the Figure Eight leg lock to claim a record 10th women's title in WWE.

Bayley did a great job of building a game plan to stop the challenger, but it wasn't enough.

This match was a relatively late addition to the card, getting formally announced Friday night after SmackDown's premiere on Fox.

On that show, Flair teamed with Becky Lynch to earn a win over Bayley and Sasha Banks, when The Hugger tapped out to the Figure-Eight Leglock.

The Queen had been seeking vengeance after Bayley took a page out of Ric Flair's book to successfully defend the women's championship at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.

She removed the pad from the bottom turnbuckle and slammed Flair's face into it. She then got a quick pinfall and fled the scene, grabbing the belt and running up the entrance ramp.

In general, though, Hell in a Cell and its entire match card were pushed to the background a bit.

WWE naturally hyped up SmackDown's move to Fox, while Raw received similar treatment with a "season premiere" episode on Monday night. The promotion is also laying the groundwork for its return to Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31 for Crown Jewel.

Entering Sunday, Hell in a Cell had four scheduled matches, which says just about everything regarding how the company has handled the buildup to the show.

Bayley vs. Charlotte was a sensible bout because of their long history in the ring together, both in NXT and on the main roster. The Hugger remains pretty fresh as a heel too, so it's been entertaining to see how she interacted with the daughter of The Dirtiest Player in the Game.

Their Clash of Champions match was such a fun inverse of what you would have expected to see a few months ago.

With her victory, WWE is positioning Flair to be the face of the SmackDown women's division.

To coincide with the blue brand's move to Fox, the promotion is holding a two-night draft that will begin Friday and carry over to the Oct. 14 edition of Raw.

Since she's the new champion, Flair will presumably stay where she is on SmackDown, which has now superseded Raw as WWE's top weekly program.

The results of the draft should provide an indication as to whom she will feud with ahead of a match at Survivor Series on Nov. 24.