Jalen Hurts Isn't Nervous About Oklahoma vs. Texas: 'I Played in the Iron Bowl'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2019

LAWRENCE, KANSAS - OCTOBER 05: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners watches from the sidelines during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts prepares for his first Red River Showdown, he expects to be just fine in the spotlight thanks to prior experiences. 

"I played in the Iron Bowl," Hurts said on Saturday, according to Kelly Hines of Tulsa World. "I've played in big games before. I think I'll be all right."

   

