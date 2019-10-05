Jalen Hurts Isn't Nervous About Oklahoma vs. Texas: 'I Played in the Iron Bowl'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts prepares for his first Red River Showdown, he expects to be just fine in the spotlight thanks to prior experiences.

"I played in the Iron Bowl," Hurts said on Saturday, according to Kelly Hines of Tulsa World. "I've played in big games before. I think I'll be all right."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.