76ers' Elton Brand: Ben Simmons Taking 'Right Shots' Is 'What's Important to Me'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots against Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Ben Simmons still hasn't made a three-point shot in his NBA career, but Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand doesn't seem too concerned about it.

"He's going to shoot the right shots," Brand said Saturday, per Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice. "That's what's important to me."

Simmons has clearly been working on his shot, often showcasing his ability in practice:

He remains 0-of-17 in his regular-season career from beyond the arc, although he doesn't seem to think it's a limitation:

The 23-year-old has been a difference-maker for the 76ers during his career, finishing last year with 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. In two years, he already has one All-Star selection and one NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

This production helped him earn a five-year, $169 million extension. Even if he doesn't add an outside shot to his repertoire, Simmons can be a dominant player going forward.

