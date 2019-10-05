Fertitta Says Rockets Aren't Political After Daryl Morey Tweets About Hong Kong

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2019

New Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta before the start of an NBA preseason basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said the NBA organization doesn't hold political views after general manager Daryl Morey posted an image of support for protesters in Hong Kong.

"Listen...[Morey] does NOT speak for the Houston Rockets," Fertitta wrote on Twitter. "Our presence in Tokyo is all about the promotion of the NBA internationally and we are NOT a political organization."

Morey later deleted his social-media post.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

