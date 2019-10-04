WWE's Jeff Hardy Arrested in North Carolina, Charged with DWI

WWE's Jeff Hardy Arrested in North Carolina, Charged with DWIOctober 5, 2019
WWE's Jeff Hardy was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired.
Hardy was arrested in Moore County, North Carolina. In mid-July, he was arrested and charged with publication intoxication in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
"Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions," WWE said in a statement.
The 42-year-old, along with his brother Matt, began competing full-time for WWE as the Hardy Boyz in 1998. They are nine-time tag team champions. Hardy has also competed individually.
