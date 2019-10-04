WWE's Jeff Hardy Arrested in North Carolina, Charged with DWI

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE's Jeff Hardy was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired.

Hardy was arrested in Moore County, North Carolina. In mid-July, he was arrested and charged with publication intoxication in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions," WWE said in a statement.

The 42-year-old, along with his brother Matt, began competing full-time for WWE as the Hardy Boyz in 1998. They are nine-time tag team champions. Hardy has also competed individually.