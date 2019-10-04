Listen: Damian Lillard Drops New Diss Track 'I Rest My Case' Amid Shaq Feud

Sam Ortega/Associated Press

Damian Lillard took full advantage of New Music Friday.

The Portland Trail Blazers All-Star, under his artist name Dame D.O.L.L.A, posted a new track titled "I Rest My Case" to SoundCloud Friday evening as the latest development in the Dame-Shaquille O'Neal rap beef (warning: contains profanity):

"Only Dame you beat was 2000, and that was Stoudamire," Lillard raps.

Lillard ignited the back-and-forth while appearing on The Joe Budden Podcast in early September. When Budden suggested the best baller rappers were Lillard and Shaq, Lillard responded, "I think I rap better than Shaq."

The Hall of Famer didn't take kindly to Lillard's assessment, and the following ensued:

While Lillard has released three acclaimed albums, O'Neal has enjoyed a post-NBA career as DJ Diesel. While still playing in 1993, the four-time NBA champion released an album titled Shaq Diesel that went platinum.

O'Neal isn't the first to be dissed on by Lillard, as Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III engaged in a beef with Lillard back in June.