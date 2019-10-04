Report: Zion Williamson Measures 6'6" at Pelicans Camp; Listed Taller at Duke

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2019

METAIRIE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 30: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans poses for a photo during Media Day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on September 30, 2019 in Metairie, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported last week that the NBA is now requiring teams to submit the "precise height and age" of every player within the first week of training. That has already led to one interesting development. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New Orleans Pelicans officially recorded forward Zion Williamson's height as 6'6". That is notable, given that Williamson was listed at 6'7" both during his one-and-done season at Duke and on the Pelicans' official roster after being taken No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA draft. 

Of course, the difference between 6'6" and 6'7" is minimal when one has the athleticism of this 19-year-old phenom:

In today's NBA, the value of a traditional center has been diminished. More and more teams are opting for small-ball centers, emphasizing versatility over size.

For those who question whether Williamson will have trouble battling in the paint at 6'6", it's worth noting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green—a three-time All-Star and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year—is listed at 6'7". The Warriors have made five straight NBA Finals and won three championships with Green playing important minutes at the five.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Report: Silver Says NBA Considering to Start League in India

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Silver Says NBA Considering to Start League in India

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Mask Top Rookies' Biggest Flaws

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    How to Mask Top Rookies' Biggest Flaws

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Trying Out LeBron at PG in Crunch-Time Lineup

    LA is experimenting with a crunch-time lineup that has LeBron running point and AD as the center

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Trying Out LeBron at PG in Crunch-Time Lineup

    LA is experimenting with a crunch-time lineup that has LeBron running point and AD as the center

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Ball Family Releases Statement in Response to Alan Foster Embezzlement Lawsuit

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Ball Family Releases Statement in Response to Alan Foster Embezzlement Lawsuit

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report