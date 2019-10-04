Report: Zion Williamson Measures 6'6" at Pelicans Camp; Listed Taller at Duke

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported last week that the NBA is now requiring teams to submit the "precise height and age" of every player within the first week of training. That has already led to one interesting development.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New Orleans Pelicans officially recorded forward Zion Williamson's height as 6'6". That is notable, given that Williamson was listed at 6'7" both during his one-and-done season at Duke and on the Pelicans' official roster after being taken No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA draft.

Of course, the difference between 6'6" and 6'7" is minimal when one has the athleticism of this 19-year-old phenom:

In today's NBA, the value of a traditional center has been diminished. More and more teams are opting for small-ball centers, emphasizing versatility over size.

For those who question whether Williamson will have trouble battling in the paint at 6'6", it's worth noting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green—a three-time All-Star and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year—is listed at 6'7". The Warriors have made five straight NBA Finals and won three championships with Green playing important minutes at the five.