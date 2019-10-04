WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Fox Debut

2 of 7

Lynch and Charlotte Flair set aside their differences to battle SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Sasha Banks in the night's first match, a preview of ongoing title feuds between the four measuring sticks of female sports entertainment.

Flair controlled early, taking the fight to Banks until a well-timed bit of interference from Bayley ended with her shoving The Queen from the top rope to the arena floor.

The heels controlled through the commercial break, but a hot tag to Lynch sparked a babyface comeback that had The Man rolling. Bayley halted her momentum, hanging her up on the top rope, but Lynch expertly tagged Flair into the match.

The action broke down, with all four women hammering away on each other. Banks and Bayley looked to regroup on the floor, but Flair launched herself off the top rope with a moonsault that wiped out both opponents. She rolled Bayley into the ring, applied the Figure Eight and tapped out Bayley for the big tag team victory.

Result

Flair and Lynch defeated Bayley and Banks.

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a greatest hits version of the longer, frankly better, match we saw a few weeks back between these same teams.

The purpose, beyond showcasing the division, was to put over Flair against Bayley and set her up for championship opportunity. Corey Graves alluded to as much seconds after the tap out. With only a handful of matches announced for Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, do not be surprised if that title bout ends up part of the lineup based on the conclusion of this one.

It is somewhat curious that Banks was de-emphasized as much as she was given her championship match inside the Hell in a Cell structure against Lynch on Sunday night, but protecting her from the loss was a wise move on the part of WWE Creative.