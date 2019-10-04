Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Was Fined for Marlon Humphrey Incident

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Friday that he was fined for his tussle with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the Browns' 40-25 win in Week 4.

According to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper, Beckham added that he plans to appeal the fine.

When asked Friday if Humphrey choked him during the altercation, OBJ tried to put the issue to bed:

"We're grown-ass men," Beckham said. "I can't feel that when we're out there. We get hit every day. We get hit by 300-pounders, talking about something like that, I'm good."

At one point during Sunday's game, Humphrey grabbed Beckham and wrestled him to the ground. It was unclear whether he was choking OBJ or grabbing him by the jersey.

Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website posted a story this week entitled, "Marlon Humphrey didn't choke Odell Beckham Jr." In the article, Mink wrote that Humphrey merely protected himself by grabbing Beckham's jersey on the heels of the wideout "grabbing the cornerback's facemask, attempting a sweeping leg kick and pulling him to the ground."

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens seemed to suggest that Humphrey did choke Beckham, saying, "Did you see the video? That's my response. Everybody saw the video."

Regardless of the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, Humphrey said he apologized to Beckham after the game:

No announcement has been made regarding whether Humphrey received a fine as well.

With the win over Baltimore, Cleveland moved into a tie for first place in the AFC North with a 2-2 record. The Browns will look to improve to 3-2 on Monday night when they face the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers on the road, while the Ravens will attempt to bounce back Sunday in Pittsburgh against the rival Steelers.