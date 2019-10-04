Giants' Saquon Barkley Won't Play vs. Vikings Due to Ankle Injury

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Despite speculation that he could return early from a high ankle sprain, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

Barkley sat out last week's win against the Washington Redskins after leaving New York's Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the ankle injury.

Although ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the high ankle sprain could cause him to miss four to eight weeks, Barkley did some individual cutting and full-speed running at practice this week.

The 22-year-old Barkley was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season thanks to an NFL-leading 2,028 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. He was a prolific pass-catcher during his debut campaign with 91 receptions.

In parts of three games this season, Barkley has rushed for 237 yards at 6.4 yards per carry with one touchdown, while also catching 11 passes for 74 yards.

With Barkley on the shelf, Wayne Gallman got the start at running back for New York last week. While Gallman was far from explosive, he was effective with 63 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 18 carries, as well as six catches for 55 yards and a receiving score.

Gallman will likely get the start against Minnesota if he plays, but his status for Sunday's game is uncertain since he has been a limited participant in practice this week with a neck injury.

Beyond Barkley and Gallman, the Giants are thin at running back. Undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman is next in the pecking order after rushing for 33 yards on 10 carries in his NFL debut last week.

Elijhaa Penny, who has 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 34 career NFL games, could also be in the mix for some touches after rushing three times for 12 yards in Week 4.