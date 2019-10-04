Shams: DeMar DeRozan in Contract Extension Talks with Spurs

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Heading into the final guaranteed season of his contract, DeMar DeRozan is in early talks with the San Antonio Spurs about a possible extension.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, nothing is imminent, but both parties are engaged in discussions.

DeRozan is due to make $27.74 million in 2019-20 and has a player option for $27.74 million next season, per Spotrac.

After spending the first nine years of his career with the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan had an easy transition to the Spurs when he was acquired in July 2018 as part of the Kawhi Leonard trade.

The four-time All-Star fit in perfectly with head coach Gregg Popovich's offensive philosophy of mid-range jumpers and getting to the rim. He led all guards last season with 396 attempts from the non-restricted area of the paint, per Brandon Meiners of Pounding the Rock.

San Antonio was the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 48-34 record, but they lost a seven-game series to the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

DeRozan, 30, had the second-highest shooting percentage of his career in 2018-19 (48.1). He led the team with 6.2 assists per game and ranked second in scoring with 21.2 points per contest.