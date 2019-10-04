NBA Trade Rumors: Kings Deny Interest in Steven Adams Deal Amid Rumors

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Reports of trade talks between the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder regarding veteran center Steven Adams are "not accurate at all," a league source told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.



The Kings "never were" seriously pursuing Adams, according to Anderson.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com previously reported Sacramento was interested in Adams prior to the start of free agency and had engaged in trade talks. As OKC was reportedly seeking a draft pick, a young player and salary relief, Deveney wrote talks broke down when the Thunder wanted Buddy Hield or Bogdan Bogdanovic to be included in a potential deal.

Deveney added the Kings are favorites to land Adams should the Thunder lower their asking price.

While Sacramento has put together an interesting roster featuring Hield, Bogdanovic, De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III, the Kings lost big man Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency.

The 7'0", 265-pound Adams is coming off arguably his best season, as he tied a career high in scoring (13.9 PPG) while establishing new personal bests in rebounding (9.5), assists (1.6) and steals (1.5).

Adams has spent his entire six-year career in OKC and has two years remaining on the four-year, $100 million extension he signed in October 2016. He will make $25.8 million this upcoming season and $27.5 million in 2020-21, per Spotrac.

Oklahoma City appears to be in full rebuilding mode. The Thunder acquired eight first-round picks through 2026 since the 2019 draft while moving veterans Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Jerami Grant in separate deals this summer.