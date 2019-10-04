Rams' Jared Goff After TNF Loss: Patriots Started 3-2 in 2018 and Won Super Bowl

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff took a glass-half-full approach following his team's 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Thursday's NFC West showdown.

"If I remember correctly, the Patriots were 3-2 last year and they won the Super Bowl," he told reporters.

Los Angeles started the 2019 season 3-0 and appeared well on its way to competing for a second straight Super Bowl appearance, but it has now lost two in a row against fellow NFC contenders.

The defense allowed 55 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and struggled to contain Russell Wilson throughout Thursday's game, although Greg Zuerlein still had the chance to win it with a 44-yard field-goal attempt he missed with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Goff was inconsistent at times but still finished with an impressive stat line of 29-of-49 passing for 395 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The interception was a throw Gerald Everett could have caught on the Rams' penultimate possession, but Goff still responded by leading his team into field-goal range with no timeouts remaining on the ensuing drive.

Zuerlein couldn't deliver, but the quarterback's performance was the silver lining.

If he plays like he did while directing Los Angeles from its own 7-yard line with less than two minutes remaining into position to win in front of one of the most raucous crowds in the league, he can help lead it back into playoff positioning after a modest two-game losing streak.

There are plenty of offensive weapons available with Todd Gurley (who scored twice), Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, among others, and the Rams still have games against the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals (twice) remaining.

Those teams are all under .500 and will give the reigning NFC champions the chance to make up ground in the standings outside of their three total remaining head-to-head matchups with the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers and 4-1 Seahawks.

Goff and Co. experienced the Patriots' turnaround firsthand last season during a Super Bowl loss. He is looking to be the one who goes from 3-2 to holding the Lombardi Trophy this time around.