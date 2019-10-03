WWE Releases Statement Congratulating AEW Dynamite on 'Successful Premiere'

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

After NXT and AEW Dynamite went head to head Wednesday night, WWE released a congratulatory statement directed toward AEW on Thursday.

According to Pro Wrestling Illustrated, WWE sent the following statement to media outlets: "Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere. The real winners of last night's head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network and AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive and wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint."

Wednesday marked the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, while NXT aired a full, two-hour show on USA Network for the first time against it.

AEW Dynamite featured several big moments, including Pac defeating Adam "Hangman" Page, Riho beating Nyla Rose to become the first AEW women's champion, Jon Moxley taking out Kenny Omega and Jake Hager making his AEW debut by attacking Cody, Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks following the main event.

Meanwhile, NXT delivered three big title matches with Adam Cole retaining the NXT Championship against Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler retaining the NXT Women's Championship against Candice LeRae and the team of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish retaining the NXT Tag Team Championships over The Street Profits.

Also, Finn Balor made a surprise return to the NXT brand, and the show closed with Tommaso Ciampa making a surprise return as well to tease a future NXT title match against Cole.

Prior to Thursday's statement, WWE largely avoided any mention of AEW. That included NXT founder Triple H, who did little to acknowledge the competition during interviews.

The statement shows WWE is indeed aware of AEW, and it also suggests the competition between the two brands may be more friendly than the Monday Night War that pitted WWE against WCW in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).