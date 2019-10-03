Knicks' Marcus Morris Talks Protecting the Garden: No One Is 'Disrespecting Us'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 3, 2019

TARRYTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Marcus Morris #13 of the New York Knicks poses for a portrait during media day on September 30, 2019 at the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Even though outside expectations for the New York Knicks are low this season, Marcus Morris wants everyone to know they are going to play with an attitude and confidence. 

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Morris explained he wants to make sure no one is "disrespecting us" when they come into Madison Square Garden:

Per Caesars Sportsbook, New York's 90-1 odds to win the Eastern Conference (bet $100 to win $9,000) ranks 11th out of 15 teams. 

Knicks fans were so disappointed this summer at the team's failure to land a big-name free agent that team president Steve Mills had to issue a statement to Marc Stein of the New York Times

"While we understand that some Knicks fans could be disappointed with tonight's news, we continue to be upbeat and confident in our plans to rebuild the Knicks to compete for championships in the future, through both the draft and targeted free agents," Mills said.

Morris was among seven notable free-agent signings by the Knicks this summer. All of their additions are short-term, with Julius Randle being the only player who received a guaranteed second year. 

The last time the Knicks had a winning record at home was in 2012-13 (31-10) when they won the Atlantic Division.  

