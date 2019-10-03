Knicks' Marcus Morris Talks Protecting the Garden: No One Is 'Disrespecting Us'

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Even though outside expectations for the New York Knicks are low this season, Marcus Morris wants everyone to know they are going to play with an attitude and confidence.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Morris explained he wants to make sure no one is "disrespecting us" when they come into Madison Square Garden:

Per Caesars Sportsbook, New York's 90-1 odds to win the Eastern Conference (bet $100 to win $9,000) ranks 11th out of 15 teams.

Knicks fans were so disappointed this summer at the team's failure to land a big-name free agent that team president Steve Mills had to issue a statement to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

"While we understand that some Knicks fans could be disappointed with tonight's news, we continue to be upbeat and confident in our plans to rebuild the Knicks to compete for championships in the future, through both the draft and targeted free agents," Mills said.

Morris was among seven notable free-agent signings by the Knicks this summer. All of their additions are short-term, with Julius Randle being the only player who received a guaranteed second year.

The last time the Knicks had a winning record at home was in 2012-13 (31-10) when they won the Atlantic Division.