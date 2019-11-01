Mets Reportedly Hire Carlos Beltran as New Manager over Eduardo Perez, More

CHARLES KRUPA/Associated Press

The New York Mets have chosen Carlos Beltran to be the team's next manager, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Jeff Passan of ESPN confirmed the decision.

Beltran replaces Mickey Callaway, who was fired after two seasons with the team while producing a 163-161 record.

The Mets finished 2019 with an 86-76 record, making them the first team out of the National League wild-card race. It was an impressive turnaround for a squad that was 40-50 at the All-Star break, but it wasn't enough to reach the postseason.

"It's not good enough," general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said, per Tim Healey of Newsday. "It's not our goals. We're not satisfied with it."

The Mets reached the World Series in 2015, but they've had only two playoff berths in the last 13 years.

The lack of playoff appearances could increase the pressure on the new manager, especially considering the talent on the roster. Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman lead an elite rotation, while young stars Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil anchor the lineup.

The Mets will hope a new coaching staff can be the final piece to unlock the full potential of this team.

Beltran hasn't yet proved what he can do as a manager, but his 20 years in the majors show he knows plenty about the game. He was also a valuable veteran presence for the Houston Astros during the team's 2017 run to the World Series.

In his seven years with the Mets, he amassed five All-Star selections, and he's seventh in wins above replacement in franchise history, per Baseball Reference.

The biggest question mark for the 42-year-old is his lack of managerial experience, which was a similar problem for Callaway, who had only served as a pitching coach before leading the Mets.

Still, Beltran playing career and his time handling the New York spotlight should help him find success in his new role.