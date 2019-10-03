Dwyane Wade on Damian Lillard's Diss Track: 'I Needed Somebody Like Shaq'

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Recently retired future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade commented Wednesday on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard's diss track aimed at Shaquille O'Neal.

Wade was specifically asked about a verse in which Lillard claimed Wade didn't need Shaq to win a championship with the Miami Heat in 2006: "Said yourself that I'm a Tesla, no longer need Diesel gas. Kinda like the Cavs ain't really need Diesel's ass. And even in Miami, won that [championship] on the strength of Flash."

D-Wade told TMZ Sports that he disagreed with the assessment:

"No, not at that time," Wade said. "... I was young in the league trying to figure it out. I needed somebody like Shaq to help me ... gimme me the keys and let me drive the car. I appreciate him doing that."

Lillard and Shaq have been trading barbs in an ongoing rap battle, but Wade said he thinks it's "nothing personal" and all in good fun.

The issue between Lillard and Shaq started when Lillard told Joe Budden he felt he was a better rapper than Shaq. As a result, O'Neal made a diss track in which he said Lillard wasn't even a better player than Sacramento Kings forward Trevor Ariza.

Shaq currently has bragging rights over Lillard with a spot in the Hall of Fame and four NBA championships, but with the Western Conference looking more wide open than it has been in five years, perhaps Lillard can finally get the Blazers over the hump after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season.