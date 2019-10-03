Vikings Have Absolutely No Reason to Trade Stefon Diggs Despite Rumors

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Stefon Diggs appears unhappy with the Minnesota Vikings. So what?

The wide receiver holds no leverage whatsoever to force a trade. That didn't stop him from missing practice Wednesday for non-injury-related reasons, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Minneapolis Star Tribune's Ben Goessling added Diggs wasn't in the building Monday, either, because of a growing "disenchantment with the organization."

In other words, he's pouting when he should be trying to help his team improve.

Diggs explained the absence away Thursday when he told reporters he had a cold, though he didn't quash recent trade rumors.

"I feel there's truth to all rumors no matter how dress you it up," Diggs added, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson. "I won't be saying nothing on it. I won't be speaking on it at all. But there is truth to all rumors, I guess."

As of now, the Vikings have "no plans" of trading the 25-year-old, per NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran. A source from an organization interested in Diggs told ESPN's Josina Anderson that "they were informed" the wide receiver would not be traded.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Everyone has a price, though.

Rapoport qualified his report by stating the Vikings are "adamant" they won't trade Diggs, "barring some massive deal."

To sum up the current situation: Minnesota doesn't want to trade Diggs and won't actively try to do so unless another team offers a significant windfall, which is highly unlikely.

The Vikings may not be actively trying to trade Diggs, but teams should be calling to see what it takes to pry the fifth-year veteran away. Considering Diggs' age, previous production—1,870 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over the last two seasons—and potential as a No. 1 receiver, Minnesota would likely require a first-round pick and then some to move him.

A number of well-run organizations do need wide receiver help. The New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills (yes, the 3-1 Bills) are obvious suitors. However, financial roadblocks stand in the way of a trade materializing.

Less than a year ago, the Dallas Cowboys acquired Amari Cooper for a first-round pick without any guarantee of a long-term deal. Diggs is already under contract through the 2023 campaign after he signed a five-year, $72 million extension in July 2018.

The particulars of his current deal don't create favorable trade parameters for any party.

If the Vikings decided they were interested in moving him, he would leave behind $14.8 million in dead salary-cap space through 2020, according to Spotrac. Whoever acquires him would need to have room for a $6.6 million addition this year before his base salary jumps to $11.5-12 million over the next four seasons.

Diggs also must be invested to maximize his monetary value, as Goessling noted:

The Vikings could wait for Diggs to acquiesce since he has a significant financial stake in staying. Right on cue, the wide receiver reported to Thursday's walkthrough even though he isn't sure if he'll play Sunday against the New York Giants.

"I hope they let me play," he told reporters. "I like football. I want to be a part of playing football on Sunday."

Diggs has every right to be frustrated. The Vikings passing offense stinks. Only the New York Jets are worse, and they're missing their starting quarterback. Minnesota is averaging 169 yards per game through the air with an $84 million (fully guaranteed) signal-caller pulling the trigger. The Vikings have arguably the league's best one-two punch at wide receiver, yet Kirk Cousins can't get them the ball.

"At some point, you're not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL," fellow receiver Adam Thielen said after Sunday's 16-6 loss to the rival Chicago Bears, per The Athletic's Chad Graff. "That's when you have to be able to throw the ball. You have to be able to make plays. You have to be able to hit the deep balls. You have to do that."

Thielen's comments elicited an apology from Cousins. The Vikings offense sputters unless the ground game clicks. Head coach Mike Zimmer may like it that way since he prefers a ground-and-pound offense, but this archaic approach will only create more frustration for Diggs and Thielen.

Diggs is second on the team with 19 targets through four games despite consistently getting open, as Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon noted:

On Thursday, Diggs told reporters that he's "had conversations with everybody at this point" regarding his frustration with the organization.

"I don't know at this point," Diggs responded when asked if he's been heard. "With where things are going with the trend we're at now, I'm not 100 percent sure. ... I've always been a team guy; put the team before myself."



Instead of worrying about a possible trade—which Diggs said he hasn't requested, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin—and not showing up for a few days, Diggs should heed the advice of a teammate.



"We grind every single day, and then to put a performance like that, it's so frustrating, it's unbelievable," Thielen said, per Cronin. "But at the end of the day, you've got to look yourself in the mirror. You've got to be better yourself, and that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to come back to work on Monday."



Harry How/Getty Images

Diggs isn't looking at himself; he's pointing a finger at others. He isn't doing so by being overly vocal or dramatic, but his actions speak far louder than any excuse he gave to the media Thursday.



All relationships experience ups and downs. Right now, the Vikings and Diggs aren't on the same page. Hell, the entire offense isn't on the same page.

The problem will correct itself by the entire unit coming together. Diggs must realize he's part of the possible solution.

Even if he doesn't, the Vikings shouldn't entertain the idea of trading a 25-year-old elite route-runner with four years remaining on his current contract, barring a godfather offer. Despite their recent offensive struggles, they're far better with him than without.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter @brentsobleski.