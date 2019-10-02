John Tavares Announced as Maple Leafs Captain Before Season Opener

John Tavares Announced as Maple Leafs Captain Before Season OpenerOctober 2, 2019
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced center John Tavares will serve as their captain for the 2019-20 season Wednesday.
Tavares, 29, is the 25th captain in franchise history. He ends a three-season vacancy at the captain spot, which was ceded after Dion Phaneuf was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2016.
Toronto Maple Leafs @MapleLeafs
"It's a real honour. I won't ever take it for granted." #LeafsForever The Leaf: Blueprint Moment presented by @Molson_Canadian. https://t.co/6eyYUXQhvg
