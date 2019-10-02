John Tavares Announced as Maple Leafs Captain Before Season Opener

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced center John Tavares will serve as their captain for the 2019-20 season Wednesday.

Tavares, 29, is the 25th captain in franchise history. He ends a three-season vacancy at the captain spot, which was ceded after Dion Phaneuf was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2016.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.