John Tavares Announced as Maple Leafs Captain Before Season Opener

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during an NHL pre-season game against the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena on September 28, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced center John Tavares will serve as their captain for the 2019-20 season Wednesday.

Tavares, 29, is the 25th captain in franchise history. He ends a three-season vacancy at the captain spot, which was ceded after Dion Phaneuf was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2016.

