Dodgers Name Walker Buehler Game 1 NLDS Starter over Clayton Kershaw

John McCoy/Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Walker Buehler will anchor the Los Angeles Dodgers' playoff rotation over Clayton Kershaw.

The National League West champions announced Buehler would start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had three excellent options to choose from for Game 1: Buehler, Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Kershaw started the regular-season finale Sunday, so Friday's Game 2 will be his usual turn in the rotation. Ryu would have been available on regular rest for Game 1, but MLB.com's Matt Kelly noted Buehler likely got the nod based on what happened in last year's NLDS.

Buehler's first playoff appearance was on the road in Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander battled through five innings and allowed five runs, including a grand slam to Ronald Acuna Jr. in the bottom of the second inning of a 6-5 Dodgers loss.

Dodger Stadium has also been kind to Buehler in 2019. He had a 2.86 ERA and 0.887 WHIP in 91.1 innings at home during the regular season.

The Dodgers will begin their quest for a third straight appearance in the World Series at 8:37 p.m. ET on Thursday.