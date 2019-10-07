NBA Preseason 2019: Schedule and Predictions for Remaining Marquee Games

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

First things first: There's no such thing as "good" preseason basketball. Everyone's just kind of going through the motions, practicing sets and trying to not get hurt before the games that matter start.

If you're ready to get excited about the new-look Los Angeles Lakers or how Kawhi Leonard will fit in with his new Clippers teammates...the preseason isn't the place to look. Star playing time will be limited—if they even suit up at all.

So that means we have to dig a little deeper into the preseason slate to find something worth watching. Here's a look at some of the better games worth paying attention to the remainder of the preseason.

Oct. 7: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks

This will be a more fun matchup during the regular season when we get to see a fully formed Pelicans take on Trae Young and Co. But this should be a nice preview for two of the most fun League Pass teams for this upcoming season.

Zion Williamson is a nightly show on his own, and if he makes just one highlight dunk, it will make your plans to watch the Pelicans worthwhile. There's also Jaxson Hayes, who we all saw nearly pull off the dunk of Summer League. Watching the Hayes-John Collins matchup will be worth the price of admission. Add the fearless three-point shooting of Trae Young, and you have the makings of a fun, up-and-down game with a ton of highlights.

It's about all you can possibly ask for in a preseason contest.

Prediction: a lot of fun open-court basketball.

Oct. 8/Oct. 10: Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

It's always fun when the NBA makes a trip to a country not used to watching high-quality professional basketball. The NBA will be playing its 13th and 14th games in Japan when the Rockets and Raptors make the trip for a pair of exhibition tilts.

The first game in the series is expected to feature the Rockets debut of Russell Westbrook, who was acquired in an offseason trade for Chris Paul.

The Westbrook-James Harden reunion is one of the biggest storylines of the 2019-20 season. While they've been quick to point out they made things work before, that was a whole different world. Harden was a sixth man, and Westbrook was a hungry young star learning his capabilities—not a perennial MVP contender.

The Rockets have long been beloved in Asia—current controversy notwithstanding—so their strong fanbase in the continent could be out in full force to see the new-look backcourt.

Prediction: wild overreactions about every bad Westbrook shot.

Oct. 8/10: New Zealand Breakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies/Oklahoma City Thunder

Steve Bell/Getty Images

This has very little to do with the pair of stateside teams in this contest and very much to do with R.J. Hampton getting his first look against NBA talent. The expected lottery pick signed with the Breakers over the summer, bypassing college to prepare himself for next June's NBA draft.

"I've been preparing for this moment since I was five years old," Hampton told Brandon Egan of Stuff. "To play basketball against an NBA team has been my dream. I think if I'm not ready now then I'll never be ready."

Hampton has acquitted himself well in professional basketball so far, impressing in early-season NBL action. He's projected to be the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The more intriguing of the two contests will be against Memphis, which gives Hampton a chance to play against Ja Morant. The No. 2 pick in June's draft, Morant is the type of explosive athlete Hampton won't see in the NBL and provides him an interesting challenge when they go head-to-head.

"Ja is a great player, number two overall pick," Hampton said. "I'm looking to be a top-five pick next year, No. 1 pick, so it will be a good matchup for me and to see where I stand. I'm just going to have fun with it."

Prediction: Hampton plays well vs. Thunder but struggles vs. Grizzlies.

The full NBA preseason schedule is available here.