Jesus Angulo, Jose Macias Lead Mexico Past Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 in Friendly

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/Getty Images

Mexico earned a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in Wednesday's international friendly ahead of its debut in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League.

The El Tri roster was comprised of mostly younger players currently competing in Liga MX instead of the more familiar names from the squad. Only five players had any previous experience with the senior team, and no one had more than five caps.

Still, it provided an opportunity for players like Jose Macias and Jesus Angulo to step up with goals in the win at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

Eight players in the starting XI made their debuts, per Tom Marshall of ESPN FC, while several others came on over the course of the match.

This led to some sloppy play at times, but the talent shown through with some early goals by Macias and Angulo:

Mexico controlled 80 percent of possession in the first half and outshot its opponent 14-1.

Trinidad and Tobago had limited opportunities offensively, while the mistakes in the midfield and in net led to some goals the other way.

The second half was much of the same, with Mexico controlling the action and getting off numerous close shots.

Several notable players came on as subs, including former United States youth player Jonathan Gonzalez. The 20-year-old midfielder helped push the action in the second half and showed flashes of what makes him such a high-level prospect.

Fellow Monterrey player Johan Vasquez also came on late in his first cap for the national team.

Mexico was unable to take advantage of the opportunities in the second half, but the squad was never in danger of losing this friendly. The 29 shots—including 10 on goal—showed this could have been a much bigger blowout than the final score indicated.

Though the match wasn't always pretty, the team showcased a lot of young talent that will help El Tri in the future.

What's Next?

Mexico will begin the Nations League on Oct. 11 with a matchup against Bermuda, followed four days later by a home match against Panama at Estadio Azteca. Trinidad and Tobago already has two draws in two matches at the Nations League but will take on Honduras in its next match.