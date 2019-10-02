Browns' Jarvis Landry Talks Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and H&M Collection

Photo: H&M

"Block out the noise."

That is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry's biggest advice to quarterback Baker Mayfield as the team looks to build on Sunday's commanding win over the Baltimore Ravens and compete for a playoff spot in the face of elevated expectations.

Cleveland was the league's preseason darling after adding Odell Beckham Jr. to a group that already included Landry, Mayfield and Nick Chubb, but an uneven 1-2 start led to criticism and questions about play calling and the quarterback play.

All Mayfield and Landry did to respond was seize first place in the AFC North by connecting eight times for 167 yards in the 40-25 win over the Ravens.

"Obviously, he's a talented individual, talented quarterback," Landry told Bleacher Report. "I think he's going to make plays, and part of my job is to be able to help with that as well. Catch the football, make sure I'm in the right place at the right time. We have a lot of pieces around that can allow him to be successful as well. But he's a talented guy, talent out the roof. I'm excited that he's on my team."

Encouragement on the field is one thing, but if the second-year signal-caller is looking for fashion advice he can also turn to Landry.

The wide receiver partnered with H&M for the Fall Fashion Selected by Jarvis Landry collection that launched on Sept. 26. The collection can be found on H&M’s website and features a number of different looks, including cashmere roll-neck sweaters, tailored trousers, checkered peacoats and collared jackets in a variety of colors.

Photo: H&M

"I've always shopped at H&M," Landry said. "And I had the opportunity to be able to partner with them and really select my own collection … We picked out some good pieces."

Landry is a fashion aficionado and said during an interview with H&M Magazine that Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook is his style icon.

He also looks to a couple of fellow football players when it comes to inspiration.

"There's tons of guys," he said when asked about those with an impressive fashion sense in the NFL. "You look at Cam Newton and Malcolm Jenkins, he's another guy that I follow that dresses really well. I suggested Russell Westbrook just because of all the things that he's been doing. I follow him and I think that he did his offseason in Paris, the fashion show and things like that. Obviously, the way that he dresses, he makes a statement every time he's on camera."

Landry doesn't even have to leave his own position room to find another NFL player with style.

Beckham is known for fashion statements such as wearing watches on the field, and Landry talked about competing with his close friend on the practice field and off it.

Photo: H&M

"Obviously on the field we are [competitive]," he said. "I think from a fashion standpoint, he's always been a guy that's dressed really well. Now for me, just being able to put things together like this collection that I did with H&M, some of those pieces are really timely. So being able to wear those and other styles that I like that I wear on game day" help him stand out.

Landry and Beckham started pushing each other with one-handed catches during practices dating back to their time at LSU together. The Tigers may not have two of the best receivers in the NFL running routes for them anymore, but they are primed to challenge for a spot in the College Football Playoff thanks in large part to quarterback Joe Burrow.

He is firmly in the Heisman Trophy race with 17 touchdown passes in four games, including four in a critical road win over the Texas Longhorns, and Landry thinks this is the year LSU beats Alabama for the first time since the 2011 season.

"I think so. They're doing a lot of great things in the passing game, something that we haven't really ever seen in awhile," he said of LSU. "I know they're going to get tested soon with a couple big games, obviously the 'Bama game. We all know that if you beat 'Bama you've got a chance to win a national championship."

If the LSU players need outfitting for an eventual national championship celebration, they know which former Tigers wide receiver they can turn to for inspiration.