Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Plans to Keep Wearing $350K Watch in Games

Fans can get used to seeing Odell Beckham Jr. show off his luxurious wristwatch during Cleveland Browns games this season.

Beckham told reporters Tuesday he plans to keep wearing the jewelry and thinks it has been made a bigger issue because of who he is:

One of the few highlights for Cleveland during its 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 was keeping an eye on the watch, valued at $350,000, sported by Beckham:

Per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, the NFL told the Browns on Monday that Beckham's watch was a violation of the league's policy against wearing hard objects on the field. There is no specific policy banning players from wearing jewelry.

The real bad news for Beckham is the watch blended in with his jersey, instead of being solid gold in an attempt to distract Tennessee's defenders and at least give the Browns a chance to win the game.