Leonard Fournette's Brother Lanard Reportedly Leaves LSU Football Program

LSU Tigers running back Lanard Fournette has reportedly left the football program and withdrawn from the school ahead of Saturday's game against the Utah State Aggies.

Fournette, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back and former LSU standout Leonard Fournette, graduated in May, per ESPN's Edward Aschoff.

"[He] just wants to move on with his life," a source told Aschoff.

Fournette joined the Tigers as a 3-star prospect in the 2015 recruiting class. He leaves the program with just 42 touches for 236 yards and two touchdowns across parts of five seasons.

He'd already set a new career high with 13 carries through four games, but he'd fallen behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price in the battle for playing time.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had been hinting the freshman tandem of Emery and Davis-Price would continue to see their roles expand behind Edwards-Helaire, which left Fournette as the odd man out. Here's what he told reporters before the victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores:

"I didn't want to put them in the Texas game because we had to go—I felt like we had to score every time, and I didn't want to fumble. I'm not saying they would have fumbled, but I've trusted that Clyde could do it, but we need to get these guys in more significant reps. We need to get them in the rotation. They played in the first quarter and the second quarter so they can be more prepared to win in the heat of the battle, and we can trust them to make the right play."

So Fournette opted to move on rather than spend another season as a little-used reserve.

It's unclear whether he has any further football ambitions.