Celtics' Enes Kanter: Tacko Fall 'Senegalese Dirk' Because of Turnaround Jumper

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter said he's started to call teammate Tacko Fall the "Senegalese Dirk" because his turnaround jump shot resembles that of Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Fall, a 7'7'' UCF product, was signed by the Celtics as an undrafted free agent in July after playing in the NBA Summer League for the franchise. He's already made waves because of his presence around the rim at both ends of the floor, but it's his smooth jumper that's caught Kanter's eye.

"People don't know he's got a turnaround jump shot," Kanter said, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. "I called him the Senegalese Dirk."

Nowitzki's trademark turnaround jumper featured one of the most unique fall-away releases you'll ever see, which made the shot virtually unblockable thanks to his 7-foot frame.

Fall shot 74 percent during his collegiate career because opposing teams had no answer for his size. The question is whether he'll be able to carve out a niche in the NBA, which has moved away from traditional centers in favor of frontcourt players who can stretch the floor.

The 23-year-old Senegal native has so far showcased enough athleticism to keep up with the pace of the NBA, and a consistent turnaround jumper would bring much-needed offensive variety.

Senegalese Dirk will get his first chance to show off the shot on the professional stage Sunday night when Boston opens the preseason against the Charlotte Hornets.