Jalen Ramsey Remains Out of Jaguars Practice with Back Injury amid Trade Rumors

Perry Knotts/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not practice Wednesday due to a lingering back injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ramsey did not play in Sunday's road win against the Denver Broncos due to the ailment, and his status for Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers at home remains uncertain.

The two-time Pro Bowler's future with the team is murky after he issued a trade request last month.

