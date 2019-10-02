Jalen Ramsey Remains Out of Jaguars Practice with Back Injury amid Trade Rumors

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) on the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
Perry Knotts/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not practice Wednesday due to a lingering back injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ramsey did not play in Sunday's road win against the Denver Broncos due to the ailment, and his status for Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers at home remains uncertain.

The two-time Pro Bowler's future with the team is murky after he issued a trade request last month.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

