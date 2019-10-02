Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Signs 5-Year Puma Sneaker Contract

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has reportedly agreed to a five-year endorsement contract with Puma.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the deal will result in Kuzma becoming a "face of the company."

Kuzma is set to enter his third NBA season in 2019-20, and he is viewed as the chief supporting cast member behind the Lakers' superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 24-year-old former University of Utah standout signed an endorsement deal with Nike prior to his rookie season, but he became a free agent in the shoe realm this offseason.

Charania reported in August that Nike was making a push to retain Kuzma, while affiliate company Jordan Brand and Puma were also in the mix.

Last month, ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Kuzma was in talks with Puma and some Chinese shoe brands. He added that the companies were set to send "aggressive" offers and that Nike would have 10 days to match any offer.

Puma is building a strong stable of athletes in the NBA that includes the likes of Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton, Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley, Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins, New York Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett, future Hall of Famer Vince Carter and others.

Kuzma has a chance to be as big of a star as any of them due to the space and opportunities James and Davis should create for him.

After averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as a rookie, Kuzma put up 18.7 points, 5.5 boards and 2.5 dimes per contest last season.

While his shooting percentage improved from 45.0 percent to 45.6 percent, his three-point percentage dropped from 36.6 percent to 30.3 percent.

If Kuzma can remedy that and take advantage of the open looks he is sure to receive, he could put up big numbers in 2019-20 and put Puma in the spotlight as part of a Lakers team with championship aspirations.