Heat News: Jimmy Butler Woke Up at 3:30 A.M. to Work Out Early for 1st Practice

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler said he woke up at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of the team's first training camp practice, which didn't start until 10 a.m.

Butler, who joined the Heat as part of a July sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, got in an individual workout before practice got underway, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

"Just a little extra work while y'all in your third dream," he said. "I like to get it in."

