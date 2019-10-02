Heat News: Jimmy Butler Woke Up at 3:30 A.M. to Work Out Early for 1st Practice

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler is shown during the team's NBA basketball practice at Keiser University, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler said he woke up at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of the team's first training camp practice, which didn't start until 10 a.m.

Butler, who joined the Heat as part of a July sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, got in an individual workout before practice got underway, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

"Just a little extra work while y'all in your third dream," he said. "I like to get it in."

                 

