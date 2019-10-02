Bernardo Silva Charged with Misconduct by FA for Tweet About Benjamin Mendy

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the FA over a tweet he directed at team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

The FA released a statement on Wednesday confirming the charge for "insulting and/or improper" activity, as well as an "aggravated breach" for a "reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."

The Portuguese star could face a six-match ban if the maximum punishment is enforced:

Silva tweeted a photograph of Mendy as a child alongside the logo for Spanish chocolate brand Conguito in the wake of City's 8-0 victory over Watford on September 21:

He later deleted the tweet, posting a follow-up that read: "Can’t even joke with a friend these days... You guys..."

City manager Pep Guardiola has defended Silva but has faced criticism for his stance:

The 25-year-old, who was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award last season, has played in six of City's seven Premier League games this term, netting four goals and providing one assist.

The FA noted Silva has until October 9 to respond to the charge.