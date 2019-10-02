Bernardo Silva Charged with Misconduct by FA for Tweet About Benjamin Mendy

Bernardo Silva Charged with Misconduct by FA for Tweet About Benjamin MendyOctober 2, 2019
Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the FA over a tweet he directed at team-mate Benjamin Mendy.
The FA released a statement on Wednesday confirming the charge for "insulting and/or improper" activity, as well as an "aggravated breach" for a "reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."
James Ducker @TelegraphDucker
Bernardo has been charged with misconduct by the FA in relation to his tweet about Mendy. Classed as an “aggravated breach” of rule E3(1) because there was a reference to race/colour. He’s got until Oct 9 to respond #mcfc
The Portuguese star could face a six-match ban if the maximum punishment is enforced:
Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg
Breaking: Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association. At risk of a six-game ban #mcfc
Silva tweeted a photograph of Mendy as a child alongside the logo for Spanish chocolate brand Conguito in the wake of City's 8-0 victory over Watford on September 21:
Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg
Understand that the Football Association are looking into this tweet allegedly posted by Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva earlier today. Tweet was later deleted #mcfc https://t.co/xxVfMaU6Xw
He later deleted the tweet, posting a follow-up that read: "Can’t even joke with a friend these days... You guys..."
City manager Pep Guardiola has defended Silva but has faced criticism for his stance:
Guardian sport @guardian_sport
Pep Guardiola has defended Bernardo Silva over his tweet about teammate Benjamin Mendy, and said the FA 'should focus on other issues' https://t.co/8GYkaaAn5d
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
Pep's comments on Bernardo 😬 Shouldn't be so hard to get that, when you put such so-called "banter" in public, it's no longer "between mates". It's in public, and it is an offensive image. What Mendy thinks of it by that becomes irrelevant.
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
[2/2] And if the argument is that Mendy didn't mind it, the problem with putting it out in public is that other people might definitely be bothered. That's who you're showing it to, not just Mendy.
The 25-year-old, who was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award last season, has played in six of City's seven Premier League games this term, netting four goals and providing one assist.
The FA noted Silva has until October 9 to respond to the charge.
