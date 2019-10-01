Knicks News: Mitchell Robinson Reveals He Plans to Shoot 3-Pointers This Season

John Raoux/Associated Press

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is looking to expand his offensive repertoire.

Per Ian Begley of SNY, the second-year pro has been practicing his three-point shot and plans on utilizing it this season.

"Why work on something you're not going to use? I'm looking forward to it," Robinson said at practice Tuesday. "... I'm shooting the thing now."

Robinson was a difficult defensive presence for opponents last season, as he swatted 2.4 shots in just 20.6 minutes per game.

On the offensive end, he scored 7.3 points on 69.4 percent shooting and led the Knicks with a 22.0 player efficiency rating.

Taking three-pointers would be a seismic shift for Robinson, however, given his 2018-19 shot chart.

Per Basketball Reference, the 21-year-old did not take a three last year. He hoisted only 25 shots from three to 10 feet from the basket and three field goals from mid-range.

Robinson lived primarily at the rim, shooting 73.4 percent on his 263 attempts. He also grabbed 6.4 boards per game.

Knicks head coach David Fizdale said he likes what he sees from Robinson on his defensive efforts this offseason.

"He's more disciplined," Fizdale told reporters. "Multiple times, guys tried to get him up in the air, and he did a great job of staying down on shot fakes and keeping his hands out. ... He's really coming into his own and understanding how he can be effective in the league, because this is now his second lap, and I think he's more comfortable with what he's facing.

"His strength and his post defense is much better. Early on last year, the bigger guys would give him problems because they would back him down. But he's a lot tougher to back down now."

New York opens the regular season at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 23, against the host San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is expected to start at the 5.