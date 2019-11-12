Gabe Kapler Named Giants Manager After Bruce Bochy Retirement

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants announced Tuesday that ex-Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler has replaced Bruce Bochy as the team's newest skipper.

Bochy had served as the team's manager since 2007 and won three World Series during his 13 years with the organization before retiring at the end of the 2019 season. With more than 1,000 wins with the team, there are quite big shoes to fill for Kapler.

Additionally, the Giants have only had three total managers since the start of the 1993 season, so this type of change isn't very common.

This could put a lot of pressure on Kapler, especially after three straight disappointing seasons for San Francisco.

The squad last reached the playoffs in 2016 but has averaged just 71 wins over the past three years with barely a hint of postseason contention. The team was in the wild-card hunt for part of this past season but finished just 14-24 over the last month-and-a-half to end up 12 games out.

With Madison Bumgarner set to hit free agency and a lot of money tied up with aging players, there will be plenty of question marks throughout the offseason.

However, the team feels Kapler is the right man for the job to lead the Giants into the next era.

The search began with some longtime internal candidates in Hensley Meulens and Ron Wotus, who had each spent more than a decade in San Francisco, but the club went in another direction.

Kapler was often criticized as manager of the Phillies but helped the team to a .500 record last season and was 161-163 overall in his two seasons. The 44-year-old should be able to learn from his mistakes as he takes on his next role.

Adding in 12 years in the majors as a player, he has all the tools necessary to be successful.