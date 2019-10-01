Ohio State AD Gene Smith Says He Opposes California's Fair Pay to Play Act

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith answers questions during a news conference announcing the retirement of NCAA college football head coach Urban Meyer and the hiring of Meyer's replacement, Ryan Day, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Tuesday he's opposed to the Fair Pay to Play Act legislation that was passed in California and will allow college athletes to collect endorsement money.

ESPN's Edward Aschoff provided comments from Smith, a key member of an NCAA group discussing how to handle name, image and likeness (NIL) rights for student-athletes. Among them were:

"My concern with the California bill—which is all the way wide open with monetizing your name and your likeness—is it moves slightly towards pay-for-play, and it's very difficult for us—the practitioners in this space—to figure out how do you regulate it. How do you ensure that the unscrupulous bad actors do not enter that space and ultimately create an unlevel playing field?"

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

