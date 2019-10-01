Listen: Damian Lillard Fires Back at Shaq with 'Reign Reign Go Away' Diss Track

Sam Ortega/Associated Press

The budding feud between Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal just added another chapter.

On Tuesday, Dame D.O.L.L.A. dropped a diss track directed at The Big Aristotle (Warning: Audio contains NSFW language):

The track featured a number of shots at Shaq. Lillard—who has a signature shoe line with Adidas—took a jab at O'Neal's shoes ("Your shoes s--t") before turning his attention to basketball. The Portland guard called out Shaq's four NBA championships, saying "Kobe won you them rings [with the Lakers]" and "In Miami, won that on the strength of Flash [2006 NBA Finals MVP Dwyane Wade]."

Dame D.O.L.L.A.'s latest track was in response to one put out by Shaq Diesel (Warning: Video contains NSFW language):

Last month, Lillard addressed O'Neal's presence in the rap game on The Joe Budden Podcast (Warning: Video contains NSFW language):

"People weren't looking at it like he's a real rapper," Lillard said. "It was like, 'That's Shaq rapping.' So, of course, it was a big deal."

Now that both Lillard and O'Neal have taken the opportunity to put their bars on display at the expense of each other, fans can decide for themselves as to who is the better rapper.