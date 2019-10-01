PSG Top Galatasaray in Champions League Group Stage with Neymar Suspended

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Galatasaray 1-0 on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Mauro Icardi scored his first goal in PSG's colours since joining on loan from Inter Milan, as the striker slotted home after 52 minutes.

Neymar was absent, completing the final match of a recent ban, but his team did not need him as they won the points in Turkey.

What's Next

Both sides are in domestic-league action on Saturday. PSG welcome Angers in Ligue 1, and Gala travel to Genclerbirligi in the Super Lig.

