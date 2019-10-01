PSG Top Galatasaray in Champions League Group Stage with Neymar Suspended

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - OCTOBER 01: Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain at Turk Telekom Arena on October 01, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Galatasaray 1-0 on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Mauro Icardi scored his first goal in PSG's colours since joining on loan from Inter Milan, as the striker slotted home after 52 minutes.

Neymar was absent, completing the final match of a recent ban, but his team did not need him as they won the points in Turkey. 

                                        

What's Next

Both sides are in domestic-league action on Saturday. PSG welcome Angers in Ligue 1, and Gala travel to Genclerbirligi in the Super Lig.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Madrid Save Draw vs. Brugge

    Los Blancos were 2-0 down, but Ramos and Casemiro came up big

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Save Draw vs. Brugge

    Los Blancos were 2-0 down, but Ramos and Casemiro came up big

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Inter Without Injured Lukaku for Barcelona Clash

    He could be back for Sunday's Juve game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter Without Injured Lukaku for Barcelona Clash

    He could be back for Sunday's Juve game

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Did Dennis Mean His Stumbled Goal? 🙃

    Brugge striker fell over twice...and scored twice

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Did Dennis Mean His Stumbled Goal? 🙃

    Brugge striker fell over twice...and scored twice

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Predicting Tuchel’s Lineup Against Galatasaray

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    Predicting Tuchel’s Lineup Against Galatasaray

    PSG Talk
    via PSG Talk