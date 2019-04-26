Neymar Suspended 3 Champions League Games for Criticising Officials on Instagram

Michel Euler/Associated Press

An Instagram post has landed Neymar in trouble with UEFA, and the Paris Saint-Germain forward has been banned for three matches in the group stage of next season's Champions League.

European football's governing body meted out punishment on Friday in response to Neymar's post criticising match officials when PSG were defeated by United in the round of 16 of the competition in March, per the Associated Press (h/t Sports Illustrated).

Les Parisiens lost the second leg 3-1 in the French capital, with Marcus Rashford's stoppage-time penalty giving United the win on away goals (3-3 on aggregate).

The spot-kick was only awarded following a lengthy review from the referee and his video assistants, who decided Presnel Kimpembe blocked a shot with his hand.

Neymar, who also used expletives, focused his ire on the decision: "They put four guys that do not understand football to watch it in slow motion. This doesn't exist!"

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson relayed UEFA's breakdown of the decision:

Neymar was injured for the tie, which began with PSG winning 2-0 in the first leg at Old Trafford. The Brazil international was recovering from a broken metatarsal he suffered against Strasbourg in the Coupe de France back in January.

Although PSG still went on to retain the Ligue 1 title without Neymar, there's no doubt his absence made a difference. The dynamic No. 10 isn't just a source of goals for the French giants, he's also the creative fulcrum of manager Thomas Tuchel's team.

There were glimpses of the flair and vision Les Parisiens have missed when Neymarreturned for Sunday's 3-1 win at home to AS Monaco. The 27-year-old played the entire second half at the Parc des Princes and showed his pace, skill and passing radar remain intact.

Neymar's absence from next season's group stage will raise further doubts about PSG's ability to finally crack the code in Europe's premier club tournament.

The collapse against United was merely the latest in a catalogue of failures at this level from a club desperate to translate awesome financial power into dominance of the European scene.

A famous capitulation against a Barcelona side ironically inspired by Neymar in 2017 was followed by defeat to eventual winners Real Madrid last season.

Falling short against a United team enduring a difficult season of transition only served as a painful reminder of how far PSG need to go to put a first Champions League trophy in the cabinet.

Neymar's partnership with precocious goalscorer Kylian Mbappe will be the key to that quest. Trying to navigate a tough group without Neymar next season would test the strength of a squad loaded with star power but short on quality depth in recent years.