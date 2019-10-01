Sadio Mane Says He Was 'Frustrated' with Mohamed Salah; 'It's Behind Us'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said there is no issue between himself and team-mate Mohamed Salah.

Mane was noticeably unhappy with the Egyptian during the team's 3-0 win at Burnley on August 31, with the former frustrated because Salah didn't pass him the ball.

Speaking ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, Mane was asked if the duo were back on good terms after that outburst, per Dominic King of the MailOnline:

"Things can happen in football. I had been a little bit frustrated because it is football and I wanted to score more goals.

"When you see [Manchester] City—for me, it was really important to score as many goals as we can, but it can happen; he didn't see me. Mo is a really good friend.

"Even yesterday, Gini [Wijnaldum] said 'Mo, why did Sadio want to beat you in the Burnley game?' Gini is so funny—he always says this kind of thing. It is funny, it is forgotten and behind us."

Here is more of what Mane had to say, per Liverpool Echo:

As relayed by Box2Box Football following the match at Turf Moor, Roberto Firmino wasn't at ease with the fact that Mane and Salah weren't on good terms:

Salah also seems to be over the incident, and the forward found the following edited clip of himself and Mane making up to be funny:

There have been no other major signs of friction between the duo, and it's certainly not influencing their performances, with the forwards key in Liverpool starting the season with seven Premier League wins from seven games. They have also both netted four top-flight goals each already this season.

They were in the top five recently for FIFA's The Best Men's Player award:

For Mane, the match on Wednesday will be a big one, as he will be coming up against his former side. The winger spent two seasons at Salzburg between 2012 and 2014, before he joined Southampton.

The Liverpool No. 10 said he's expecting a challenging game:

After a 2-0 loss to Napoli on Matchday 1 of the the Champions League, the showdown at Anfield is an important one for Liverpool. Anything other than a win and there'll be some nervousness on Merseyside, and Salzburg shone in their first match of the competition, hammering Genk 6-2.