Predicting Biggest Surprises and Most Shocking Moments of AEW Dynamite Debut

Predicting Biggest Surprises and Most Shocking Moments of AEW Dynamite DebutOctober 1, 2019
For the first time in nearly two decades, professional wrestling returns to TNT Wednesday night with the premiere of All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite and expectations are high for the upstart promotion's television debut.
To this point, the company has provided fans with many a surprise, including the unexpected arrival of Awesome Kong and the industry-shaking debut of Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing.
With a roster touting some of the most talented performers in the industry, and a lineup headlined by a massive Six-Man Tag Team match pitting Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks against AEW world champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners, the potential for a blockbuster first broadcast is there.
What surprises and shocking moments might you expect from the October 2 debut, though?
Let's take a look.
CM Punk
Every pay-per-view or significant event of any kind since the 2014 Royal Rumble has carried with it the possibility of a CM Punk return. Still one of the most talked-about stars in the industry thanks to the incredible impression he left on audiences and his engaging personality, his name continues to be on the lips of fans and AEW's television debuts draws near, even Executive Vice President Cody mentioned the Second City Saint while speaking with Collider Live.
The second-generation star referred to Punk's odds of joining the company as "50/50" and reaffirmed that he likes Punk, personally. "I really liked Phil. He was a locker room leader, and he was really nice to me when I was in OVW as kind of a leader," (h/t Wrestling Inc for the translation).
While he would go on to seemingly end any speculation that Punk may pop up on the debut episode of Dynamite by emphasizing the talent that wants to be in AEW, it is not as if those within the industry have not misdirected fans before. It is an effective tool that makes epic moments and massive surprises that much more meaningful so no one would fault Cody or any other executive within the company from downplaying the possibility of Punk appearing.
While it would be a longshot, especially with PWInsider's report that Punk tested for a role on FS1's WWE Backstage show, the wrestling industry has long taught its fans to never say never. There would be no greater exclamation point AEW could put on its explosive debut than to produce the most sought-after entity in the industry.
Sammy Guevara Upsets Cody
The very first match announced for AEW's television debut was Cody vs. Sammy Guevara. That match will kick off this new era in professional wrestling on TNT and carries significant stakes for the Executive Vice President of the company as a loss would essentially eliminate him from the previously announced AEW Championship match at Full Gear on November 9.
Cody is slated to challenge Chris Jericho for the title at the pay-per-view extravaganza but has been very open during the AEW: Road to TNT web shows that a loss to Guevara would eliminate him from title contention.
And rightfully so.
AEW has promised a more sport centric product and losing a match of this significance, to a competitor who is a heavy underdog, would remove him from such a high-profile title opportunity in just about any other sport.
What better way to announce to the audience that there is no such thing as a sure thing; that an upset can turn plans on their head at any given moment? Guevara would become an instant star; a young competitor elevated in one night via a shocking upset victory over one of the most visible performers in the entire industry. He has all the tools and impressed in both his Double or Nothing match against Kip Sabian and his appearance in the Fight for the Fallen Six-Man Tag Team opener.
A win over Cody would stun the industry, set him up for a monster run and add credibility to his Best Ever nickname.
There is always the possibility, in old wrestling fashion, Jericho interferes and costs Cody the match in order to save himself from The American Nightmare's challenge. The cunning world champion is not beyond such a devious plan given his long history of shortcuts and screw jobs.
Either way, such an outcome is not out of the question.
An Unexpected Champion
At Double or Nothing this past May, Brandi Rhodes made her presence felt prior to a scheduled Three-Way Dance between Nyla Rose, Dr. Britt Baker and Kylie Rae, announcing a fourth competitor for the match and introducing the debuting Awesome Kong, much to the shock and awe of the AEW fans.
Baker would go on to win the match despite the curveball but Rhodes proved to fans she was not above abusing her power.
Wednesday night on Dynamite, Rose and Riho are slated to compete over the AEW Women's Championship, history awaiting the winner. Both women have earned their spots in the match through hard-fought victories, Rose cashing her ticket to her hometown of Washington, D.C. with her win in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out and Riho scoring a big win over Hikaru Shida on the same night.
It is not out of the realm of possibility that Rhodes adds another wrinkle into the plans by inserting herself, Kong or another unknown entity into the match in an attempt to ensure the first titleholder is her hand-picked choice.
If that does not occur, a clean win by Riho would make for an equally improbable victory given how so much attention was paid to Shida early in AEW's infancy and how she was essentially an afterthought at the aforementioned Double or Nothing. Her rise to prominence, and her victories along the way, have made for an engaging underdog story that may very well culminate in her coronation Wednesday night.
Santana and Ortiz Join Chris Jericho in Main Event
Just moments after a jaw-dropping Escalera de Muerte match for the AAA world tag team titles at All Out, which saw The Lucha Bros defeat The Young Bucks, former Impact Wrestling stars Santana and Ortiz made their debuts by beating down the tag teams and leaving them lying.
The main event of Dynamite will see The Elite's Bucks and Kenny Omega team up to battle AEW world champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners.
Santana and Ortiz appearing side-by-side with Jericho not only enhances the young rivalry with Matt and Nick Jackson, it also elevates the team formerly known as LAX in terms of star power and relevance.
Santana and Ortiz are an immensely talented tandem whose work in Impact Wrestling earned rave reviews by those who actually saw their work against Hernandez and Homicide or OVE. On a much larger stage, with a worldwide audience watching, they can ply their trade against the measuring stick of tag team wrestling.
That Jericho and Omega will also be involved only heightens the significance of the match and adds greater gravity to the opportunity that would await them.
