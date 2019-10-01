Predicting Biggest Surprises and Most Shocking Moments of AEW Dynamite Debut

2 of 4

Credit: Ricky Havlik/AEW

The very first match announced for AEW's television debut was Cody vs. Sammy Guevara. That match will kick off this new era in professional wrestling on TNT and carries significant stakes for the Executive Vice President of the company as a loss would essentially eliminate him from the previously announced AEW Championship match at Full Gear on November 9.

Cody is slated to challenge Chris Jericho for the title at the pay-per-view extravaganza but has been very open during the AEW: Road to TNT web shows that a loss to Guevara would eliminate him from title contention.

And rightfully so.

AEW has promised a more sport centric product and losing a match of this significance, to a competitor who is a heavy underdog, would remove him from such a high-profile title opportunity in just about any other sport.

What better way to announce to the audience that there is no such thing as a sure thing; that an upset can turn plans on their head at any given moment? Guevara would become an instant star; a young competitor elevated in one night via a shocking upset victory over one of the most visible performers in the entire industry. He has all the tools and impressed in both his Double or Nothing match against Kip Sabian and his appearance in the Fight for the Fallen Six-Man Tag Team opener.

A win over Cody would stun the industry, set him up for a monster run and add credibility to his Best Ever nickname.

There is always the possibility, in old wrestling fashion, Jericho interferes and costs Cody the match in order to save himself from The American Nightmare's challenge. The cunning world champion is not beyond such a devious plan given his long history of shortcuts and screw jobs.

Either way, such an outcome is not out of the question.