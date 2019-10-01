Bowl Projections 2019: Predictions, Updated College Football Playoff Outlook

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff discussion cranked into another gear in Week 5, when Clemson pulled out a narrow win over North Carolina.

An argument can be made that Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia deserve to be ranked above the defending national champion, but due to the weakness of the ACC, the Tigers should land in the top four come December.

While Clemson is expected to cruise through its conference, Alabama and Georgia could be involved in countless SEC battles, while Oklahoma faces a challenge from Texas and the Buckeyes compete in the tougher of two Big Ten divisions.

Plenty will change between now and the first week of December, but one thing may be certain, and that is the presence of the SEC in New Year's Six games.

With five programs currently ranked in the Top 10, the SEC could demand at-large berths because of the strength of its conference compared to others.

If that is the case, the amount of second-tier bowls with SEC programs in them could decrease, opening up the potential for more Group of Five versus Power Five matchups.

Postseason Projections

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl (December 28): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Fiesta Bowl (December 28): No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

The College Football Playoff could feature undefeated conference champions from the SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Big 12.

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Alabama's toughest test comes at home versus LSU November 9, and by the time it faces Auburn at the end of the regular season, the Tigers could be worn down from a brutal schedule.

Through five weeks, the Crimson Tide look like the best team in the SEC with a quintet of 20-plus point victories, two of which were over conference foes.

If Nick Saban's team does not lose, it should land the top seed due to the overall strength of its league.

The same can't be said for Clemson, who has a single Top 25 foe left on its schedule. But there is no guarantee Wake Forest will still be ranked by November 16.

One more loss by Virginia could land a two-loss squad in the ACC Championship Game opposite Dabo Swinney's side.

For now, the Tigers are second in the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll, but the amount of quality sides on Ohio State's schedule may make force an extended discussion.

The Buckeyes have four ranked foes left, and they could face Wisconsin twice if the Badgers take first in the Big Ten West.

An unblemished resume with victories over Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State might be enough to persuade the committee to land Justin Fields and Co. at No. 2.

Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma could be on a collision course for a meeting with his old team. If the Sooners beat Texas October 12, they should have a clear path to the Big 12 Championship, but they would likely have to beat the Longhorns again.

If Texas suffers a second conference loss, the Sooners may have to hurdle Oklahoma State or TCU to land in the playoff.

If the quartet of conference winners remain without a loss, Notre Dame would be on the outside looking in, as well as the other contenders from the SEC.

New Year's Six

Cotton Bowl (December 28): Boise State vs. Georgia

Orange Bowl (December 30): Notre Dame vs. Auburn

Rose Bowl (January 1): Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Sugar Bowl (January 1): LSU vs. Texas

Even if Georgia, Auburn and LSU end up with two losses, the power of the SEC could land them in New Year's Six games.

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

A year ago, Florida landed a spot alongside the Georgia and LSU in these games, and if the Gators beat Auburn Saturday, they will be in the mix for a premier bowl game.

Since the loser of the ACC Championship Game may have three losses, one of the SEC teams could jump over it to earn one of the at-large positions.

If Notre Dame wins out, it should lock into the New Year's Six and likely position itself alongside a foe from the south.

Oregon needs to finish the campaign without another loss and some help to be considered in the playoff conversation as the Pac-12 champion, but the Rose Bowl would be a nice consolation.

As the possible loser of the Big Ten title game, Wisconsin lands in Pasadena, California. If Ohio State runs through all of its opponents, Penn State would be the only one-loss squad that could be left in the Big Ten East.

Other Bowls

Bahamas Bowl (December 20): Western Kentucky vs. Central Michigan

Frisco Bowl (December 20): Temple vs. Toledo

New Mexico Bowl (December 21): Southern Miss vs. Wyoming

Cure Bowl (December 21): Cincinnati vs. Coastal Carolina

Boca Raton Bowl (December 21): Tulane vs. Louisiana Tech



Camellia Bowl (December 21): Kent State vs. Arkansas State

Las Vegas Bowl (December 21): Washington State vs. Utah State

New Orleans Bowl (December 21): Florida Atlantic vs. Appalachian State

Gasparilla Bowl (December 23): UCF vs. North Texas

Hawai'i Bowl (December 24): BYU vs. Hawai'i

Independence Bowl (December 26): Miami vs. UAB

Quick Lane Bowl (December 26): Boston College vs. Maryland

Military Bowl (December 27): Syracuse vs. Navy

Pinstripe Bowl (December 27): NC State vs. Minnesota

Texas Bowl (December 27): Baylor vs. Kentucky

Holiday Bowl (December 27): Michigan State vs. Washington

Cheez-It Bowl (December 27): Kansas State vs. USC

Camping World Bowl (December 28): Virginia vs. TCU

First Responder Bowl (December 30): West Virginia vs. Marshall

Music City Bowl (December 30): Florida State vs. South Carolina

Redbox Bowl (December 30): Penn State vs. Arizona State

Belk Bowl (December 31): Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

Sun Bowl (December 31): Duke vs. California

Liberty Bowl (December 31): Iowa State vs. SMU

Arizona Bowl (December 31): San Diego State vs. UL-Monroe

Alamo Bowl (December 31): Oklahoma State vs. Utah

Outback Bowl (January 1): Iowa vs. Florida

Citrus Bowl (January 1): Michigan vs. Texas A&M

Birmingham Bowl (January 2): Colorado vs. Memphis

Gator Bowl (January 2): Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State

Idaho Potato Bowl (January 3): Eastern Michigan vs. Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl (January 4): Nebraska vs. Army

Mobile Bowl (January 6): Western Michigan vs. Louisiana

